Saudi oil firm Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco said Tuesday its profits soared by 30% in the first-quarter of the year, compared to last year, riding on the back of higher crude oil prices. The results come as some of the world's biggest economies are clawing their way out of recession and easing restrictions amid vaccine rollouts against COVID-19.

The company's financial results show a net income of $21.7 billion for the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020 when Aramco's earnings plunged to $16.7 billion as the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic were beginning to dramatically drive down global demand for oil. Brent crude plummeted to around $20 a barrel at its lowest point last year.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said the increase in profits primarily reflects the impact of higher crude oil prices, which have averaged around $60 a barrel in recent months. Prices have steadily climbed amid increased global demand for crude and disciplined cuts to production by producers to balance the market.

Aramco produced some 9.2 million barrels a day in 2020, compared to a current average of 8.6 million barrels a day for the first-quarter of 2021.