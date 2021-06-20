Schmeichel: Outpouring of support shows 'the reason I play'

“The way I reacted was the way Kasper and the other players reacted as well, as a unit,” Kjaer said. “It’s wild to look back on, and I’m grateful and proud of the way we’ve handled it all. Our unity has been fundamental for us. It was an evening we will never forget.”

Schmeichel also hailed his teammates for not being afraid to show their emotions in the days that followed and the way they have banded together to re-focus on the tournament.

“When the chips are down and things are really bad, that’s when you really show your true colors,” Schmeichel said. “I think this team showed that the reason we play football to start off with as children, the reason we love this game, it’s not always because of football, it’s because of what football can do and the kind of togetherness it can harvest.”

Denmark could still advance to the round of 16 with a win over Russia, even though it lost to Finland 1-0 after that game resumed and then lost to Belgium 2-1 in a match that was halted after 10 minutes so the whole stadium could pay tribute to Eriksen with a minute's applause.