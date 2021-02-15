Scores protest in India against arrest of climate activist

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores of people demonstrated in the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Mumbai on Monday after a climate activist was arrested for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers.

Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday. Police said at a news conference on Monday that the document spread misinformation about the farmer protests on the outskirts of New Delhi and “tarnished the image of India.”

Police say Ravi shared the document with Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who tweeted it earlier this month.

They say the sharing of the document on social media indicated there was a “conspiracy” behind violence on Jan. 26, India's Republic Day, when the largely peaceful farmer protests erupted into clashes with police. One protester died and hundreds of police and demonstrators were injured.

“The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India,” police tweeted on Sunday.

Demonstrators Monday in the southern city of Bengaluru, including prominent historian Ramachandra Guha, held placards calling for Ravi's immediate release. In the western city of Mumbai, around 50 people also demanded that Ravi be freed.