Secret to how quickly clownfish gets its stripes revealed by latest study

We also don't yet know why clownfish living in giant carpet anemones presented higher levels of thyroid hormones than those that didn't. That, according to Laudet, might have something to do with adapting to the harsher environment presented by that species of anemone, which is more toxic than the magnificent sea anemone and with shorter tentacles, providing less shelter.

Laudet thinks it's possible that different thyroid hormone levels could also impact other factors in the life of clownfish, such as immunity, metabolism and appetite.

"The problem is that we have a very poor understanding of the environment of the clownfish within their sea anemone. They probably are sensitive to things that for us are invisible," Laudet said.

"My dream would be to be able to sense like a clownfish to better appreciate the difference between the two sea anemone species. I am convinced that for them it is huge!" Laudet added.

Pauline Salis, the study's first author and a postdoctoral researcher at the Observatoire Océanologique de Banyuls-sur-Mer, Sorbonne Université Paris and the French National Centre for Scientific Research, spoke to CNN about how complementary approaches among the researchers benefited the study, which took four years to complete.