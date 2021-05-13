See photos from around world as Muslims celebrate subdued Eid al-Fitr

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory in the worst outbreak of violence since the 2014 war.

Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation allowed mosque prayers in low-risk areas, but mosques in areas where there was more risk of the virus spreading closed their doors, including Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia.

Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday that marks the end of the month-long sunrise-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Here are scenes of celebrations around the world:

