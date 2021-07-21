Seeking reform, US holds $1.3 million in dues from WADA

The $2.93 million accounts for about 7.3% of WADA's $40 million budget; the U.S. normally delivers the entire amount in the first quarter of the year.

After the U.S. first threatened to withhold dues last summer, WADA responded by suggesting it might sanction countries that do not pay dues. Congress then gave the White House office authority to withhold payment.

Baum said the government has had some “good conversations” with WADA “but we still believe that in order to be comfortable with making the full payment, we’d like to see additional steps forward.”

WADA has been progressing with a series of reforms that would increase athlete representation on some of its decision-making boards, while also calling for higher levels of transparency.

“In collaboration with all of our diverse stakeholders, including the U.S. Government, WADA will continue to make meaningful improvements to ensure the Agency’s governance evolves in line with its role and with the global fight against doping in sport in general,” WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said in a statement. “We are confident that the U.S. Government will ultimately accept the outcomes of this democratic and collaborative process.”