Seoul's vice defense chief calls for N Korean cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s vice defense minister on Thursday called for North Korea to resume cooperation under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which Pyongyang has threatened to abandon over U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

The agreement, which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border to prevent clashes, has been crucial in maintaining stability between the Koreas as their relations worsened in recent months, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min told The Associated Press in an interview.

While there haven’t been major skirmishes, North Korea has held back from some critical parts of the agreement, including forming a joint military committee to maintain communication and avoid crisis situations and jointly searching for remains of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Since the collapse of its nuclear diplomacy with the Trump administration in 2019, the North has suspended all cooperation with the South and threatened to scrap the inter-Korean military agreement while expressing anger over the South’s joint military exercises with the United States, which it insists are invasion rehearsals. The allies describe the drills as defensive in nature but have downsized them in the past few years to provide space for diplomacy and because of COVID-19.