Separatist win in Catalan election ripples throughout Spain

“Vox convinced a part of the population that it was the best option to stop something that is a problem, that Spain could be fractured, and Catalonia as well, since Catalonia is divided into two blocs,” Montserrat Nebrera, analyst and former lawmaker of the Popular Party in Catalonia, told The Associated Press.

Nebrera argues that “it is not that conservative voters are more racist, or xenophobic, or identify more closely with the far-right, but they think that they had already tried two alternatives (Citizens and Popular Party) to no effect, so why not try to the third option” in Vox.

Political observers believe that Casado’s hold on the party that has yet to win an election outside its stronghold of northwest Galicia since he took over in 2018 has been further weakened by its incapacity to stop the insurgent Vox.

“As the supreme leader, all eyes on are him,” Nebrera said. “Surely there will be movement at (party headquarters). If it does not lead to his downfall, then it will at least put his leadership in doubt.”

