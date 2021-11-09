 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Serbian police keep activists from mural of wartime general

  • 0

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police officers in Serbia's capital were deployed Tuesday to a large wall painting of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic that activists wanted to paint over.

Police in Belgrade, citing the need to prevent possible clashes between the activists and right-wing nationalists who consider the Serb general a hero, had banned the activists from holding a gathering by the mural to mark the International Day Against Fascism and Antisemitism.

An international war crimes court sentenced Mladic to life in prison for genocide in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica in 1995, when some 8,000 Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, were killed by his troops during the war in Bosnia.

Serbian officials have persistently denied that genocide was committed in Srebrenica, and the country's nationalist authorities have tolerated the portrayal of convicted Serb war criminals, including Mladic, as freedom fighters.

Small groups of rights activists tried to gather at the downtown mural but were kept away by several uniformed and plainclothes police officers.

One activist, Aida Corovic, was taken away in a police van after hurling a few eggs at the mural.

Belgrade police said in a statement that officers were not protecting the wall painting but enforcing the ban on gatherings.

People are also reading…

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has described the rights group’s plan to hold the gathering as “vile and led by evil intent”.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 very young children, steamed into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea.

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

JERUSALEM (AP) — Security researchers disclosed Monday that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hungry pelicans cause trouble for Israeli fisheries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News