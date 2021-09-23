Serbian troops on alert on Kosovo border as tensions mount

“Both the Europeans and Americans know that. We have said very precisely what our next moves will be, and in which order they will be made,” he said.

Serbia is unlikely to intervene militarily in Kosovo, where thousands of international peacekeepers, including U.S. troops, have been deployed after the 1998-99 war that stopped a bloody Serb crackdown against ethnic Albanians..

Still, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Sefanovic, inspecting troops on the border, said Serbia stands ready to protect its citizens.

“Our army is not provoking, but it’s ready to protect its people,” Sefanovic said.

The war in Kosovo ended after a NATO intervention, Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by the U.S. and other Western nations, but not by Serbia and its allies Russia and China.

Both the European Union and the U.S. have urged Kosovo and Serbia to exercise restraint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0