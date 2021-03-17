Sex abuse inquiry: English soccer failed to protect youths

Bennell is currently in jail in England.

He was first jailed in Britain in 1998 after returning from the U.S. but was not suspended from soccer until eight years after his release in 2003. Bennell was also jailed in 2015, with further convictions in 2018 and last year.

“The failure to take any action with respect to Bennell following his release from prison in 2003 is troubling,” Sheldon said. "Although there is no evidence that Bennell did seek to involve himself further with football, the FA had taken no steps to prevent this from happening.

“As a result, the FA allowed children to be put at potential risk of abuse by Bennell had he attempted to involve himself in football.”

Sheldon said that although child protection in sport has improved since 2005 he was making 13 recommendations particularly for the FA to now act on. They include assigning one board member the role of children’s safeguarding champion, to develop a five-year strategy and for annual spot checks of grassroots clubs’ safeguarding policies.