Signs of collapse across Brazil as Covid spirals out of control. Bolsonaro seems to have little response

Signs of collapse

First responders, hospital personnel and even cemetery employees have told CNN they've been brought to their knees by this latest wave.

"It's a war scenario," said paramedic Luis Eduardo Pimentel in São Paulo. "I can barely describe what I'm seeing, it is so sad what is happening to the country."

He described non-stop Covid-19 calls, unnecessary deaths, and hospitals so overburdened, they take supplies from wherever they can.

CNN spoke to him after his shift ended, earlier than expected, after a hospital took the gurney he had brought his Covid-19 patient in on -- the hospital had run out of beds.

Other examples are myriad.

In a video given to CNN last week, 12 ambulances with patients inside are seen waiting outside a São Paulo hospital for bedspace to open up inside.

CNN visited a Covid-19-designated hospital on Thursday that had stopped accepting patients because they had run out of room. In a section normally reserved for 16 semi-intensive care patients, nearly double that amount were being treated.

Several had already been intubated and would normally have sent to an ICU, but no such space existed in the hospital.