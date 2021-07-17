SKorea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling

The committee said it agreed to remove the banners after the IOC promised to also apply the same rules to the rising sun flags and ban them at all Olympic venues.

“Under the agreement, the committee will not raise any further debate to allow athletes to fully focus on competition, while the IOC will ban the displaying of the rising sun flag at all Olympic venues so that no political problems would arise,” the South Korean committee said in a statement.

Toshiro Muto, the CEO of Tokyo’s organizing committee, said the IOC thought the South Korean banners were “not appropriate” and asked them to be taken down.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, acknowledged there “may be many ways of thinking” over the issue.

“If the message is regarded as political, it goes against the message of the Olympics and the Paralympics to bring the world together as one,” she said.

The Japanese officials made no comments about the South Korean announcement that the IOC also banned the rising sun flag at the games.