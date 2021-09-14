SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

Joh said manufacturers like Samsung and LG had to agree to the terms when signing contracts with Google for app store licensing or early access to computer codes so that they could build devices in advance before Google released new versions of its Android and other operating systems.

In an emailed statement, Google said the FTC is ignoring how Android’s compatibility program, which defines the requirements for device makers and developers to achieve compatibility with the operating system, has spurred “incredible hardware and software innovation, and brought enormous success to Korean OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and developers.”

“This in turn has led to greater choice, quality and a better user experience for Korean consumers,” Google said. “KFTC’s decision released today ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers. Google intends to appeal the KFTC’s decision.”

Joh pointed out that Samsung, the maker of the globally popular Galaxy Android phones, suffered a huge setback in 2013 when Google forced it to abort its plans to use a customized version of Google software on its Galaxy Gear smartwatches.