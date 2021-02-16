Slovakia sees virus deaths soar, blames variant found in UK

The British variant was detected in 74% of them, which Health Minister Marek Krajci called “an unbelievable high number.”

“The lockdown, which worked effectively against the original virus, isn’t as effective against the more infectious variant,” Majdan said.

Researchers have also found that the variant dominant in the U.K. is also more deadly than the original virus.

In Slovakia's lockdown, people in the majority of counties where the virus situation is considered serious need to take a coronavirus test every seven days to be able to go to work.

The government also canceled plans to partially reopen schools in the the hardest-hit counties.

Another 111 people died in Slovakia of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 6,063 in the nation of 5.4 million. Over 3,800 of the country's deaths in the pandemic have occurred this year.

Majdan said mathematical models suggest that between 9,000 and 11,000 might die of COVID-19 in Slovakia by June, if the current trend continues.