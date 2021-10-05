Slovenian police clash with protesters ahead of EU summit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-government protesters in Slovenia’s capital Tuesday, the eve of a major European Union summit.

Hundreds of protesters showed up to oppose the Slovenian government’s pandemic restrictions, and the confrontation was the third such incident in Ljubljana within a month.

EU leaders have been gathering for a summit with Balkan officials on how to keep engaging with Western Balkans neighbors that hope to join the 27-nation bloc, whose once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse.

The protest was not directly linked with the EU summit, but protest leaders apparently sought the opportunity to get more media attention from foreign reporters covering the event.

Slovenian police set up checkpoints and limited traffic and movement in Ljubljana and at the venue a few miles away from the capital where Wednesday's summit will take place .

A leader of the protest has reportedly been detained and police stopped about 30 buses from bringing in the protesters from other Slovenian cities.