Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic

Thousands of acres of land were flooded in western Albania and bridges and roads have been damaged, leaving villages isolated and forcing emergency deliveries of water to hundreds of people.

Power outages were also reported, which meant that some schools could not reopen Monday as authorities struggled to handle water levels at the main hydropower system on the Drini River. The army, police and local emergency teams stepped in to assist isolated residents in Shkoder, Lezha and Durres, where major flooding in 2010 caused devastation.

In Kosovo, officials were talking with NATO-led peacekeepers over how to help flood-hit areas in the west where people have been forced to evacuate their homes. A house in the village of Fushe belonging to 60-year-old Muj Zabeli was flooded and seriously damaged, but Zabeli said he was getting little help.

“No one is interested,” he complained. “You may suffer a loss here and no one would care.”

Slippery roads and strong winds prompted authorities to ban trucks with trailers and double-decker buses on some roads, as many Adriatic Sea ferry connections were halted.