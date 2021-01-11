Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic

People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus sit on a bus in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
Stranded residents try to reach their cars in the flooded street, following heavy rain and snowfall in Fushe Kosove, Kosovo on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Many roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, according to the authorities. There have been no casualties or lost livestock so far.
A villager is stranded on the road leading to the village of Preoc, which was flooded following heavy rain and snowfall, Kosovo on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Many roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, according to the authorities. There have been no casualties or lost livestock so far.
A man walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A woman walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A man rides a bicycle through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A man walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
Villagers are stranded on the road leading to the village of Preoc, which was flooded following heavy rain and snowfall, Kosovo on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Many roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, according to the authorities. There have been no casualties or lost livestock so far.
Villagers are stranded on the road of the village of Preoc, flooded following heavy rain and snowfall, Kosovo on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Many roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, according to the authorities. There have been no casualties or lost livestock so far.
A bridge on the road that leads to the village of Preoc is flooded following heavy rain and snowfall, Kosovo on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Many roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, according to the authorities. There have been no casualties or lost livestock so far.
A driver tries to cross a flooded road after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus looks out from a bus in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus looks out from a bus in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus sit on a bus in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
Rain water floods Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
Rain water floods Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
Rain water floods Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
Rain water floods Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
An elderly man walks on a flooded road in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
Local residents walk on a flooded road after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
Ducks pass a flooded yard as a dog watches, after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
A man with children use a dinghy after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
Children use a dinghy outside a flooded house after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them.
People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus sit on a bus in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.
By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Days of heavy rain and snow across the Balkans left homes and fields flooded Monday, disrupted traffic on highways and at ports and caused power outages.
In Serbia, authorities on Monday started clearing up tons of garbage that was clogging a southwestern lake after it was swept off from landfills by overflowing rivers. Emergency measures were announced in the southern Doljevac and Vlasotince municipalities, where rescue teams helped more than two dozen people evacuate their homes.
The state RTS television reported that numerous homes, barns and fields were flooded and villages were left without drinking water after days of rain and snow around the southern town of Leskovac and nearby areas.
In central and eastern Serbia, thousands of people were left without electricity as heavy snow collapsed distribution lines. Serbia's state power company EPS said Monday they were working to restore power.
Authorities urged drivers not to take to the road unless absolutely necessary because of heavy snow.
Traffic disruptions and speed limits due to snow were reported in Croatia, where a bus overturned early Monday on the main east-west highway, injuring eight people.
Floods were reported in Albania and Kosovo, where days of heavy rain mixed with snowy weather.