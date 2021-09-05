Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

A former U.S. diplomat in Conakry confirmed to The Associated Press that the president had been taken into custody by the putschists. The diplomat, who was in contact with Guinean officials, spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Conde, in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him. Sunday’s dramatic developments underscored how dissent had mounted within the military as well.

However, it was not immediately known how much support Doumbouya actually had within the military and whether forces loyal to Conde might try to retake power in the coming hours and days. In Sunday’s speech, Doumbouya called on other soldiers “to put themselves on the side of the people” and stay in their barracks.

Doumbouya said he was acting in the best interests of the nation, citing a lack of economic progress by leaders since the country gained independence from France in 1958.

“If you see the state of our roads, if you see the state of our hospitals, you realize that after 72 years, it’s time to wake up,” he said. “We have to wake up.”