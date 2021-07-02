Some fans. No fans. Tokyo undecided as games open in 3 weeks

“We will continue to closely watch the infection situation and think what would be best, and mainly consider no spectators,” Koike said.

Koike was speaking at a briefing after being hospitalized for more than a week with what was described as "severe fatigue.” She denied she was hospitalized for COVID-19, and said she tested negative.

Koike also repeated that all Tokyo legs of the torch relay would be taken off public roads until July 16, except those on remote Tokyo islands. It is unclear what form the torch relay — repeatedly delayed and rerouted since it started in March from northeastern Japan — will take after that.

“I know many people were looking forward to this and I really regret we had to come to a decision like this,” she said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said that the option of empty venues was still being considered.

“I have made clear that having no spectators is a possibility,” Suga said Thursday.

The decision on fans announced last week would allow all outdoor and indoor venues to accommodate up to 50% of capacity, but not to exceed 10,000.