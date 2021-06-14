Songbirds act as one when they sing together, new study suggests

The scientists hypothesize the release from inhibition could help a bird respond faster when it is its turn to sing.

According to Fortune, there are similarities between how the birds take turns singing and how humans do that while they converse.

"If you watch your own interactions with people, you'll see that the other person starts talking a nanosecond after you stop uttering your last word -- it's really amazing," he said.

***

What humans and robots can learn from songbirds

"Every achievement of humankind is based on cooperation, that is the feature of humans that has allowed us to do the amazing things we do," Fortune said.

Learning more about how songbirds stay in sync during their singing performances can help illuminate the mechanics of coordination in humans, a complex phenomenon that involves many different types of information being exchanged among parties.

"A lot of us understand how hard it is to dance, and in part it's because you are exchanging complex sets of information at different times -- touch, vision, acoustic, you have to signal your intent, there has to be some set of variations, and it turns out to be a real mess."