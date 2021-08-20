Sources: Brazil's Bolsonaro vexed by central bank autonomy

Neither the office of the presidency nor the central bank immediately responded to requests from the AP for comment about Bolsonaro's statements regarding central bank autonomy.

Bolsonaro's statement about regretting central bank autonomy came in response to comments hours earlier from Campos Neto, who the president said he wished he could replace with the stroke of a pen, according to the official present. Campos Neto said in an online event hosted by the Council of the Americas that “local noise” has had an impact on 2022 inflation expectations.

“There is uncertainty, or at least a higher level of noise, in the institutional part of how Brazil works and the fight between powers,″ Campos Neto said, adding that the market has also understood the government is seeking to increase spending of its conditional-cash transfer program for the poor.

“In other words, the market is associating some of the actions the government is taking to a will to have a more robust program, and they’re linking some of the things the government is doing with the election, and I think that creates additional noise," he said.

The central bank’s benchmark Selic rate remained at a record-low 2% until earlier this year. The monetary authority has since been hiking the Selic, most recently this month to 5.25%. Economists forecast it will reach 7.5% by year end – its highest since 2017. ——— Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0