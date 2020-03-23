South Africa's virus cases jump to 402, most in Africa
AP

South Africa's virus cases jump to 402, most in Africa

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's coronavirus cases jumped to 402 Monday, up 128 from the day before, continuing worrying exponential growth and making it the country with the most cases in Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to speak to the nation about the growing threat and many expect him to announce new restrictive measures to try to slow the spread of the disease.

More than half of South Africa's total cases are in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, the country's largest city with 5.7 million people, and the capital, Pretoria, with 2.4 million, according to figures released by the government health ministry.

South Africa has overtaken Egypt to become the African country with the highest number of cases. South Africa has not registered a death from the disease. The majority of cases are travelers from Europe and other countries, but the number of cases that are locally transmitted is rising.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+23
India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
World

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four men sentenced to death for the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012 were hanged Friday, concluding a case that exposed the scope of sexual violence in India and prompted horrified Indians to demand swift justice.

+14
Cautious optimism on Wall Street, markets rise with aid hope
World

Cautious optimism on Wall Street, markets rise with aid hope

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks capped a wobbly day on Wall Street with solid gains Thursday, reflecting cautious optimism among investors that emergency action by the U.S. government and central banks will cushion the global economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

+12
Sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures
World

Sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — It's 7 p.m. on a Friday night, a time when Aurel Johannes Marx's three-room brothel on the edge of Berlin would normally be preparing for its first customers. Sex for sale has long been a staple part of the German capital's freewheeling nightlife. But amid concerns over the new coronavirus, even the world's supposedly oldest profession is suffering a sudden slump.

+46
`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus
World

`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus

  • Updated

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

+12
Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
World

Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads

  • Updated

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and the damage being seeded in the global economy is growing more clear by the day. Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers to oilfield workers, have begun. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News