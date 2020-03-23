South Africa's virus cases jump to 402, most in Africa

A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks on during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from Wednesday and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States.
A man carrying plastic bags walks past a mural outside the Wits University school of art in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster. Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from Wednesday and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
A barber wearing wearing a surgical mask at a hair salon in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
A masked shopper leaves a virtually empty shopping mall in Johannesburg, Sunday, March 22, 2020. There is a noticeable drop in crowds of shoppers at malls due the spread of the coronavirus. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms . For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
Elderly customers line at the checkout point in a Johannesburg supermarket Wednesday, March 18, 2020, amid panic-buying due to the new coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
People travel by canoe in the floating slum of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday March 21, 2020. Lockdowns have begun in Africa as coronavirus cases rise above 1,000, while Nigeria on Saturday announced it is closing airports to all incoming international flights for one month in the continent's most populous country. Concerns are mounting for the welfare of Nigeria's most vulnerable community on stilts over spread of Covid-19 with little or no chances for social distancing as confirmed positive cases of the disease is on the rise.
Children pull out a canoe in the floating slum of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday March 21, 2020. Lockdowns have begun in Africa as coronavirus cases rise above 1,000, while Nigeria on Saturday announced it is closing airports to all incoming international flights for one month in the continent's most populous country. Concerns are mounting for the welfare of Nigeria's most vulnerable community on stilts over spread of Covid-19 with little or no chances for social distancing as confirmed positive cases of the disease is on the rise.
South African police walk through the Rosebank mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday March 23, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation later in the day to announce the latest measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
South African troops arrive at the Rand Light Infantry barracks in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 23, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation later in the day to announce the latest measures taken to mitigate the spread to the coronavirus in South Africa. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's coronavirus cases jumped to 402 Monday, up 128 from the day before, continuing worrying exponential growth and making it the country with the most cases in Africa.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to speak to the nation about the growing threat and many expect him to announce new restrictive measures to try to slow the spread of the disease.
More than half of South Africa's total cases are in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, the country's largest city with 5.7 million people, and the capital, Pretoria, with 2.4 million, according to figures released by the government health ministry.
South Africa has overtaken Egypt to become the African country with the highest number of cases. South Africa has not registered a death from the disease. The majority of cases are travelers from Europe and other countries, but the number of cases that are locally transmitted is rising.
