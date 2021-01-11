South Africa struggles with post-holiday spike in COVID-19

“Over the last seven days the infections and admissions in hospitals in Gauteng have been doubling and the number of fatalities has increased quite exponentially," Gauteng premier David Makhura said.

Hospitalizations and deaths in the province are quickly surpassing the levels of the first peak experienced in July last year, he said.

An additional 1,000 beds will be added to the Nasrec field hospital near Johannesburg’s Soweto township to cope with the rising number of patients, he said.

South African health officials are bracing for more challenging numbers.

“We are still three to four weeks away before we reach a peak but many facilities are already operating at 100% capacity,” said Professor Shabir Madhi, a specialist in vaccinology. “Many private sector hospitals are struggling to find beds and staff so it is not unique to our public sector.”

He said South Africa’s rapid increase in hospitalization is a “sign of a virus variant that is much more transmissible. Much larger numbers of people are getting infected and more people are needing hospital treatment.”