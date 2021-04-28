 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Africa's Ramaphosa says corruption has damaged country
0 comments
AP

South Africa's Ramaphosa says corruption has damaged country

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rampant corruption has seriously damaged South Africa's economy and people's trust in the government, President Cyril Ramaphosa testified Wednesday at a judicial inquiry into graft in the county.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the commission investigating “state capture,” the term for the corruption under former President Jacob Zuma's tenure in which his associates in the Gupta family allegedly won control of the much of the state and its finances.

“State capture and corruption have taken a great toll on our society and indeed on our economy as well,” Ramaphosa said. “They have eroded the values of our constitution and undermines the rule of law. If allowed to continue they would threaten the achievement of growth, development and transformation of our country.”

Ramaphosa spoke at the commission to investigate corruption during Zuma's time as president from 2009 until 2018, when he was forced out of office by widespread allegations of graft. The inquiry is headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission has already heard damning testimony from top officials and former Cabinet ministers that Zuma allowed the Gupta family to influence the appointments of Cabinet ministers and the heads of state-owned enterprises in order to win lucrative state contracts.

Zuma has refused to testify before the commission in defiance of court orders for him to do so. Zuma risks being sent to jail for contempt of court. He also is charged with corruption in the state purchase of arms.

Ramaphosa was Zuma's deputy president from 2014 until 2018 when he succeeded Zuma.

During his testimony, Ramaphosa admitted that “a lot had gone terribly wrong” in the country while Zuma was president as the leader of the African National Congress, the party of Nelson Mandela that has ruled South Africa since the end of the racist system of apartheid in 1994.

“State capture took place under our watch,” said Ramaphosa, who became the ANC's leader vowing to root out corruption. He said the graft was “hidden and masked” and is only now being exposed in detail.

Ramaposa's first day of testimony comes a few days after the British government imposed sanctions on members of the Gupta family for evidence of their involvement in corruption in South Africa. The U.S. similar sanctions on Gupta family members last year.

Ramaphosa will continue his evidence on Thursday, where he is expected to face questions about political funding for his 2017 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed keeps key rate near zero to bolster economy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
World

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

The royal rebrand is already underway
World

The royal rebrand is already underway

A version of this story appeared in the April 23 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News