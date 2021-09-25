South Africa's vaccine train takes doses to poor areas

It's a new take on another train that's been taking doctors and medicine across South Africa since the mid-1990s.

Dr. Paballo Mokwana, the train program's manager, said medical personnel had vaccinated just under 1,000 people so far during the stop in Swartkops. They’ve given jabs on the train but have also sent a vaccination team into nearby factories and businesses to administer shots to people at work.

Untsaphokazi Singaphi was one of the people who received a vaccine shot from the off-site vaccination team at the factory where she works. She arrived to get her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with a smile on her face.

“I am happy, and I feel at peace,” she said. “I know that I am safe, and so are my children and others around me. So I am really at peace with (the fact) that I’m done."

"I have been waiting for the moment where I too can say that I am among the vaccinated in South Africa,” Singaphi said.

Just 14% of South Africa's population of 60 million is fully vaccinated, and the train is one part of the push to get that number up as quickly as possible.

It doesn't always work, though.