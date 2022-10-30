 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

South Korea grieves as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

  • 0

At least 151 people had died and 82 injured in a crowd crush during Seoul's Halloween celebration. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol has declared a national mourning, ordered an investigation and the task forces to help the injured.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

Witnesses said the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon area caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes.” Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, witnesses said, while others clad in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, possibly without knowing the severity of the situation.

“I still can’t believe what has happened. It was like a hell,” said Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon.

Read the full story here:

People are also reading…

Photos: Over 150 dead in Seoul Halloween stampede

1 of 22
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens dead after pedestrian bridge collapses in western India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News