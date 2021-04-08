South Korea's opposition party wins 2 key local elections

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s conservative opposition party has won sweeping victories in mayoral by-elections in the country’s two biggest cities, a blow to President Moon Jae-in ahead of next year’s presidential vote.

Oh Se-hoon of the opposition People Power Party won 57.5% of the votes cast in Wednesday’s election in Seoul, the capital city, according to the final vote tally released by the National Election Commission. Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party won 39.2% of the votes.

In the mayoral election in Busan, the country’s second-largest city, People Power Party candidate Park Heong-joon beat Democratic Party candidate Kim Young-choon by about 28 percentage points, the tally showed.

In recent months, Moon and his ruling party have been grappling with falling approval ratings due to soaring house prices, allegations of real estate speculation involving public officials and other purported policy missteps.

Moon said Thursday he would “gravely” accept the election results, calling them “the people’s reprimand” of his government. Later in the day, top Democratic Party leaders offered to resign to take responsibility for the election defeat.