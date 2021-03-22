Spain broadens use of AstraZeneca jab to adults under age 65

Central and regional health officials in Spain cleared the way for resuming shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine and also approved administering the vaccine to people ages 18-65.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and they save lives,” Darias said.

Citing a lack of studies on its performance in older people, Spain had previously restricted its use in adults under 55 years old.

The health minister also warned that the latest pandemic data suggests another sharp increase in infections could be around the corner. Authorities are trying to free up hospital intensive care units treating COVID-19 patients.

Official data released on Monday showed 16,471 new confirmed cases and 633 more virus-related deaths since the Health Ministry's last update on Thursday, bringing the pandemic’s totals to 3.2 million cases and over 73,000 deaths.

Although the 14-day new infection incidence, a key variable, stood at the same level of 128 cases per 100,000 residents as last week, Darias said that other data showed that an increase is imminent.

“The virus is not defeated, it is within our power to avoid a rebound and therefore a fourth wave,” Darias said.