Spain: govt bill targets supporters of Franco’s dictatorship

More than 500,000 people died in the war between rebel nationalist forces led by Franco and defenders of a short-lived Spanish republic. Franco declared victory on April 1, 1939, and ruled ruthlessly until his death in 1975. More than 110,000 victims from the war and his dictatorship remain unidentified.

The bill opens the door to the abolition of the high-profile Francisco Franco Foundation, which promotes the former dictator’s legacy.

Expressing support for Franco-era figures and ideas will carry a planned maximum fine of 150,000 euros ($177,000).

The bill establishes a national DNA bank to help trace people who are missing and presumed dead, often in unmarked or common graves that are still being dug up. Spanish authorities will take charge of finding and exhuming the victims. Civic movements and families have often taken on that responsibility.

The bill also aims to uncover the truth about persecution and atrocities during the war and Franco's rule, with the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate crimes from the Civil War’s outbreak through to the 1978 approval of a new Constitution. An audit of assets seized under the dictatorship is also planned.