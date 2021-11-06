 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain investigates 21 who fled plane after emergency landing

  • 0

PALMA, Balearic Islands (AP) — Spanish authorities on Saturday were investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca.

The incident under investigation occurred late Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend a passenger. On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport.

A government official on the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said 12 people had been detained by police and were in custody. Those included nine who illegally left the plane, the person who was said to be sick, the person's companion, and a person who was arrested for fighting with an official on the plane.

Police are still looking for 12 more on the loose.

Investigators are considering the hypothesis that the passenger who provoked the emergency landing was not actually ill.

“All fronts (for the investigation) are open at this moment and there is no information that allow us to affirm that it is act of unauthorized immigration carried out in a plot,” Calvo said. “What is unprecedented is that a person feels sick and ... 21 people jump onto the airstrip and start running around, because that puts air traffic in jeopardy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News