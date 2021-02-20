Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more clashes

The mob worked its way up the street, smashing store front windows, toppling motorbikes, and mounting barricades with metal street barriers and burning trash containers to slow the police pursuit. Some even took the fight to police lines, forcing officers to use shields to protect them from hurled rocks. Police said that they had identified one “youth” for targeting a police helicopter with a laser for two hours.

After pouring out of armored vans, police wielded batons and fired foam bullets to disperse the groups.

The disorder appears have come a fringe group of mainly younger people who constituted a small share of the thousands of participants who joined in marches to support Hasél and to oppose the Spanish laws used to prosecute him.

Around 90 people have been arrested and more than 100 people injured since Hasél’s arrest on Tuesday.

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau made an appeal for calm.

“Defending the freedom of expression doesn’t justify in any case the destruction of property, frightening our fellow citizens, and hurting businesses already hurt by the crisis” caused by the pandemic, the mayor said.