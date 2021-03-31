 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain pleas for caution, to 'buy vaccines time' amid uptick
0 comments
AP

Spain pleas for caution, to 'buy vaccines time' amid uptick

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — With vaccination being outpaced by a growing wave of new infections, health authorities in Spain urged the public on Wednesday to intensity precautions in order to “buy time.”

The plea by Health Minister Carolina Darias came as Spain surpassed 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days — which national authorities consider the high-risk threshold.

“We are at a critical moment,” Darias said. “We are observing an upward trend in the virus in almost every region.”

Spain had stabilized its contagion rate following a sharp uptick after the Christmas holidays. Darias blamed the rise on the spread of the more contagious virus variant first identified in Britain, which she said now accounts for 60-70% of all cases in Spain.

While COVID-19 infections are rising in most Spanish regions, the increase is the sharpest in Madrid, and the northern regions of Navarra and the Basque Country. All three areas surpass 240 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.

Spain has resisted so far returning to the strict home confinement that it enforced in the early months of the pandemic. Instead, it has tried to keep its teetering economy afloat using targeted restrictions, mainly on eating and drinking establishments, restricting travel between regions, and enforcing a nightly curfew.

Plagued by the same shipment delays that have hampered vaccination efforts in most of Europe, Spain is set to receive 2 million doses this week, its largest weekly amount so far. One million AstraZeneca shots will arrive on Thursday, Darias said. Batches of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that arrived on Monday account for the other million.

“Most of all, we need time,” Darias said. “Because each week we slow down the spread, we buy the vaccines time to prevent a fourth wave of infections.”

Spain reported 154 deaths from COVID-19 since Tuesday, taking its overall toll to 75,459.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virus pushed US 2020 deaths beyond 3.3 million

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+3
1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin
World

1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News