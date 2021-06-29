Spain reopens talks with Catalan separatists after pardons

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister met Tuesday with the chief of Catalonia for the first time since his government pardoned nine separatist leaders of the affluent region’s separatist movement in an attempt to further mend relations between their governments.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sat down with Catalan regional president Pere Aragonès for two and a half hours at the Moncloa palace, the seat of Spain’s government.

As expected, the meeting was more about getting the sides to talk again than real achievements.

Aragonès repeated his demand for an authorized referendum on independence, as well as a complete amnesty for all those facing legal trouble for their roles in the region's illegal 2017 secession bid. Sánchez had previously said that a ballot on independence by a region is unconstitutional and that the way forward is satisfying the Catalans’ needs by focusing on social and economic issues.

“The first meeting with Pedro Sánchez has shown how far apart our positions remain and the evident differences that exist to resolving the conflict,” Aragonès said afterwards.

But, Aragonès added that the two leaders agreed that delegations from their respective governments will meet in September to start “a new round” of negotiations.