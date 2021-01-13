Spain: Snow adds to misery in Madrid slum area without power

The electricity infrastructure in the area was originally designed to power an old furniture factory. Over the years, many residents, mostly those areas of extreme poverty, ran cables from the power lines to heat and light their residences. Authorities have generally permitted the diversions, although they are technically illegal.

Officials and non-governmental organizations say police must dismantle the marijuana grows, but so far that doesn’t appear to have happened. It was not immediately possible to get comment from the Spanish government, which would have authority to order such a raid.

“Right now, it’s obvious we have a problem of incompetence or inability to resolve the problem of the electricity,” Pablo Choza, the head of projects at La Cañada Real for the Catholic charity Cáritas. He said the area always has had water and electricity supply problems, but they are normally resolved relatively quickly.

Choza said the majority of residents “are normal people trying their best to make a living” and that many of La Cañada’s troubles stem from being stigmatized as a drug zone by officials and the news media.

The U.N. Human Rights Council office also criticized authorities for blaming the outages on marijuana plantations and implying that the settlement’s residents are criminals.