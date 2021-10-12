Spain's national day salutes Columbus with little opposition

Near to where Tuesday's official national day celebrations were held in Madrid is a statue of Columbus atop a pedestal. It is 17 meters (56 feet) high.

In the U.S. city of Chicago, by contrast, three statues of Columbus remain in storage by order of the local government after protesters targeted them last summer.

The debate over Columbus’ historical legacy has raged for many years. But it came into sharper focus in the United States after a campaign to remove monuments dedicated to Confederate generals flared into deadly violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Protests staged to coincide with Spain's national day mostly were driven by other grievances.

The king, for instance, received jeers and whistles from people who want to abolish the Spanish monarchy, for example. Regional officials fighting for the independence of Spain's Catalonia region went to work as normal as a way of thumbing their noses at the country’s central authorities.

Even the anti-establishment, left-wing Unidas Podemos (United We Can) party supported the formal ceremonies in Madrid even though fighting inequality is one of its banner issues. The left-wing party, which is part of Spain’s coalition government, sent its three government ministers to attend the parade.