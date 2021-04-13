Spain's PM wants EU recovery funds to create greener nation

Sánchez said his government has forecast a 2% annual GPD growth thanks to the financial injection for a nation of 47 million whose economy shrunk 11% last year. The first goal of the recovery funds spending is to offset the hundreds of thousands of jobs lost in the pandemic, above all in Spain's large tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Sánchez wants to shift the nation's economy by boosting renewable energy use and other initiatives to fight the effects of climate change.

The government's more than 200 spending initiatives include 13.2 billion euros ($15.7 billion) for adapting Spain's roadways for electric, hybrid and plug-in vehicles. Another 6.8 billion euros ($8.1 billion) will go to improving the energy efficiency of homes, and 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) will be used to expand renewable energy use. Four billion euros ($4.7 billion) will ensure that a 5G mobile network is available nationwide, including in rural areas.

“In the short term, we want to promote the recovery our our economy. In the mid-term, we want to foster its complete transformation,” Sánchez said. “The pandemic has made even more urgent a transformation that was already necessary.”

