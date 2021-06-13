Spain's right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

Spain’s Supreme Court has opposed the pardons. In a recent non-binding opinion, the court said that the sentences for sedition and other crimes were appropriate, and that the convicted individuals had not shown “the slightest evidence or faintest hint of contrition.”

Sánchez also faces criticism in his own Socialist camp, where the pardons are seen as a risky political gamble. More than 60% of Spaniards oppose the pardons and 29.5% back them, according to a recent poll for El Mundo newspaper. Other surveys conducted in Catalonia show 60% to 70% support for the move.

In his most recent comments about the issue, Sánchez signaled a desire to address the concerns.

“I understand that there are citizens who are reluctant about the possibility of granting pardons to the Catalan prisoners,” the prime minister said during a visit to Argentina this week.

“But I ask for your trust because we have to make a bet for coexistence,” he continued. “Spanish society has to move from a bad past to a better future, and that also implies magnanimity.”