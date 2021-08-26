Spanish club welcomes Afghan wheelchair player who fled home

“The Taliban destroyed all the things that I worked hard (for) in these last years,” she said in a news conference after arriving in Spain last week. “They destroyed just in one day all of my achievement, all of my hard work.”

The Taliban promised to return Afghanistan to security and pledged they won’t seek revenge on those who opposed them or defended human rights in the past, though many Afghans remain skeptical.

Bayat and her husband were among the more than 800 Afghans that the Spanish government evacuated from Kabul since the Taliban regime took over the capital.

Bayat’s story attracted attention after she talked about her fears to a Spanish journalist whom she had befriended years ago. Antonio Pampliega posted her story on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of support.

The Spanish government and the Spanish basketball federation got involved and the couple was eventually included in the list of evacuees being helped by Spain.

Bayat was “happy to be alive” and glad to be in a position “to start a new life” with her husband in Spain, but she said she wouldn’t forget her country.