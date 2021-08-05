Special French court OKs most of new law on health pass

Polls show most French support the pass. But vocal critics complain that it limits their movements outside home — and implicitly renders vaccinations obligatory. Opponents have demonstrated around the country for the past three Saturdays, with more protests expected this weekend.

The Constitutional Council which examined the law is a special court which, among other things, reviews the constitutionality of legislation.

Dozens of protesters have been holding sit-ins in front of the Council building in Paris for several days, and on Thursday police chased some out of a nearby square.

The health pass has been in effect since July 21 for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls and theme parks with capacity for more than 50 people. But the new law to go into effect on Monday vastly extended its application.

Many restaurant owners say it is not their job to enforce the law, checking each client for a pass. Some health professionals have voiced fears that patients in need of non-urgent treatment could suffer.

“Quite a few people have told us they wouldn’t be coming back once the health pass is implemented,” said Vanessa Shi, co-owner of a noodle restaurant near the Champs-Elysees Avenue.