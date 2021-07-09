 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spectator takes swing of McIlroy's club at Scottish Open
0 Comments
AP

Spectator takes swing of McIlroy's club at Scottish Open

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spectator takes swing of McIlroy's club at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy in action on the 10th tee during day two of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — A spectator was escorted from the course at the Scottish Open on Friday after taking a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag and taking a few swings with it.

The incident took place on the 10th tee, where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Widely spread footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was seen looking on in bemusement.

The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond.

“At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the tenth tee area,” a statement from the European Tour read. “He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is in the hands of Police Scotland.”

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 3 in the world, respectively, were also on the tee as playing partners of McIlroy. No one was hurt in the incident.

David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, said in The Scotsman newspaper: “The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday, with police killing four suspects and arresting two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country already enduring gang violence and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News