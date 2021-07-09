Spectator takes swing of McIlroy's club at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — A spectator was escorted from the course at the Scottish Open on Friday after taking a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag and taking a few swings with it.

The incident took place on the 10th tee, where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Widely spread footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was seen looking on in bemusement.

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷‍♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond.