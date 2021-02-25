Split Cyprus' president hails U.N. bid to resume peace talks

Numerous rounds of U.N.-mediated talks have ended in failure, with the last push for a peace deal in July 2017 ending in acrimony.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who announced the dates for the April meeting, was asked Thursday whether these would be “crunch talks.”

“We’re not in the business of doing ultimatums,” he replied saying the U.N. doesn’t give up “if something doesn’t happen.“

“We think this is an opportune time for an informal meeting and we very much hope there will be a positive outcome,” Dujarric said.

The last push in 2017 led to an apparent shift by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots toward seeking a two-state deal rather than pursuing the long-agreed aim of reunifying the country as a federation made up of Greek- and Turkish-speaking zones.

Earlier this month Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out discussing a federal system to reunify Cyprus, insisting that a two-state accord is the only way forward. Tatar has strongly echoed Erdogan.