Sri Lanka probes prison minister for alleged prisoner threat

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police are investigating an incident in which the government prisons minister allegedly threatened to kill two ethnic minority detainees inside a prison, an official said Wednesday.

Lohan Ratwatte, state minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation, resigned last week following a public outcry after he was accused of threatening to kill two Tamil prisoners. He was also accused of forcibly entering another prison with his friends to show them the gallows.

Government spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma said a police investigation is underway.

He said Cabinet ministers also discussed the allegations at their weekly meeting on Tuesday and Justice Minister Ali Sabri sought approval to launch a separate investigation headed by a retired judge.

Tamil minority lawmaker Gajen Ponnambalam said Ratwatte summoned the Tamil prisoners in the prison in Anuradhapura, about 200 kilometers (125 miles ) north of Colombo. He “got two of them to kneel in front of him and pointed his personal firearm at them and threatened to kill them on the spot,” Ponnambalam tweeted.

Ratwatte is a member of the Sinhalese ethnic majority. Tamil lawmakers asked the government to arrest him.