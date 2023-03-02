COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen's biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The oft-attacked 5.4-foot-tall bronze sits at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

It wasn't clear when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in white, blue and red stripes. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king's mermaid daughter who, according to Andersen's tale of the same name, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.