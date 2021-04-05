Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession.

Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections.

Lockdown measures have been in force since early November, although shops opened briefly around the Christmas holiday season. The prolonged closures piled pressure on the economy.

Greek economic output shrank by 8.2% in 2020 while the national debt as a percentage of gross domestic product shot over 200%.

About 16% of the country’s residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination but infection rates continue to rise.

“Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.