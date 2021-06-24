 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strawberry moon is last chance to see supermoon in 2021
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Strawberry moon is last chance to see supermoon in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming full moon on Thursday, June 24, will be the last supermoon of the year. 

The last supermoon of 2021 — the strawberry full moon — will rise Thursday.

Viewers will see a large golden (sorry, not strawberry-colored) moon for two to three nights, according to EarthSky.

This supermoon becomes completely full at 2:40 p.m. ET Thursday. It won't be fully visible in North America until later in the evening during "moonrise," when the sun sets and the moon ascends into view. But viewers all over the world can see the strawberry moon, depending on where they are in respect to the horizon.

Strawberry Moon

The strawberry moon rises over the ocean on Narrawallee Beach in New South Wales, Australia, on June 6, 2020.

Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally denotes a full moon that is brighter and closer to Earth and thus appears larger in the night sky.

"The term 'supermoon' is much more recent and has come to be any full or new moon within 90% of its closest approach to Earth," wrote Christine Shupla, education and public engagement manager at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, in an email. "By that definition, the full moon on June 24 is also a supermoon, even though it is not as close as the full moon was in May or April."

The strawberry moon is the first of four full moons of the summer season. Its name, which originates from Indigenous people, refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits that occurs in late spring and early summer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many feared dead after Florida building collapses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+4
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
World

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge Wednesday after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

+6
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
World

Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News