Streak ends: Titmus terminates Ledecky's golden run in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky strolled onto the deck first, which meant she was headed to the second spot on the medal podium.

What a strange place for her to be.

For the first time in a brilliant career, Ledecky wasn't the first swimmer to touch the wall in an individual event at the Olympics.

She had nothing to be ashamed of. She swam one of the best races of her career on the biggest stage. She was simply beaten in the 400-meter freestyle by someone who was a bit better on this day.

Still, it was a bit jarring.

“Of course, you always want to hear your national anthem,” Ledecky said Monday. “But I’m just really proud of the time I swam.”

It wasn't quite good enough to beat Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who chased down Ledecky over the final two laps to win in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds.

It was the second-fastest time ever recorded, surpassed only by Ledecky's world record of 3:56.46 at the 2016 Rio Games.

Ledecky touched in 3:57.36, her fastest time in three years and fourth-fastest in the history of the eight-lap event.