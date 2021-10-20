Struggling Chinese developer calls off $2.6B asset sale

BEIJING (AP) — A major Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt rattled financial markets says it has called off the sale of a $2.6 billion stake in a subsidiary and has made no progress in selling other assets.

China Evergrande Group's planned sale of 50.1% of its property management unit to a rival, Hopson Development Holdings, was canceled because the buyer “had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares,” Evergrande said late Wednesday in a statement through the Hong Kong stock exchange. It gave no other details.

Evergrande’s struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with curbs on borrowing by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. The Chinese central bank has tried to allay those fears and said Friday the “risk of spillover” to the financial industry is controllable.

The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.

In a separate announcement, Evergrande said late Wednesday except for the sale of shares in a Chinese bank, “there has been no material progress” in plans to shed other assets to “ease the liquidity issues” of the company.