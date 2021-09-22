Study: 2.7 million European Union workers can't afford heat

The ETUC said it based its study on data from the EU's statistic agency. The figures it used refer to the number of workers who earn less than 60% of the national median “equivalised income", a measure of household income that takes account of the differences in a household’s size and composition.

“They do not include those who earn below 50% of the national average wage, meaning there are likely to be many more working people struggling to make ends meet," the confederation said.

ETUC said Cyprus has the highest percentage of working poor (45.6%) who can't afford heating, ahead of Bulgaria, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece and Italy.

The organization said the situation has gotten worse in 10 member countries over the past decade and that the recent hike in energy prices is putting even more workers at risk of falling into energy poverty.

Transportation and energy ministers from the EU's 27 member countries met Wednesday in Slovenia to discuss the EU's “Fit for 55” climate and energy package, which is designed to help the 27-nation bloc reduce greenhouse gas emissions cut of 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Earlier this month, the EU vice president in charge of climate issues said the bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people won’t pay the heaviest price of the transition to renewable energy sources.

