Study: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective

The Russian vaccine uses a modified version of the common cold-causing adenovirus to carry genes for the spike protein in the coronavirus as a way to prime the body to react if COVID-19 comes along. That’s a similar technology to the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. But unlike AstraZeneca's two-dose vaccine, the Russians used a slightly different adenovirus for the second booster shot.

“This aims to drive higher immune responses to the target 'spike' by using two slightly different jabs,” said Alexander Edwards, an associate professor in biomedical technology at Britain’s University of Reading, who was not connected to the Russian research. He said if you have two identical shots, it’s possible the immune system doesn’t get as big a boost from the second injection.

Roy, a professor of virology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said there should no longer be any doubts about the Russian vaccine. She said the high level of antibodies produced by Sputnik V suggest that it could also protect against some of the new COVID-19 variants that have been detected recently, but more studies are needed to verify that.

“Initially, I had some concerns about what they were saying and thought they were getting too much publicity, but the data are now very strong,” Roy said.