Sumo removed, but equestrian course designer defends choice

“As you come around, you see a big guy’s (butt),” British rider Harry Charles said, adding “I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that.”

The jumping course is always reconfigured between rounds, and several of the Japanese-themed barriers were swapped out Friday. The new fences include a life-size samurai and jumbo-size sushi.

Despite the minor drama, jumpers have been overwhelmingly complimentary of Varela's design. Vivid — and potentially distracting — fences are a trademark of Olympic jumping venues, and in the end, it's the riders' jobs to keep their animals calm on the course, they say.

Varela said the Japanese decor was inspired by a visit to Tokyo and discussions with experts on the region's culture and history. The Spanish designer chalked up Tuesday's issues to inexperienced riders — the Olympic field generally includes a wider range of skill levels than other major equestrian events — and said he'd never include elements intended to trick the horses.